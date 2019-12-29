Shares of United Parcel-B Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (UPS, ATSG, XPO, AAWW, CHRW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

United Parcel-B ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,428.9. Air Transport Se is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 130.5. Xpo Logistics In ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 126.9.

Atlas Air Worldw follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 124.4, and Ch Robinson rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 102.8.

