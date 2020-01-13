Shares of United Parcel-B Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (UPS, AAWW, XPO, CHRW, ATSG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

United Parcel-B ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.50. Atlas Air Worldw is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.94. Xpo Logistics In ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.88.

Ch Robinson follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.59, and Air Transport Se rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.30.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Xpo Logistics In and will alert subscribers who have XPO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.