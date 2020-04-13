Shares of United Parcel-B Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (UPS, AAWW, XPO, CHRW, ATSG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

United Parcel-B ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.50. Atlas Air Worldw is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.94. Xpo Logistics In ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.88.

Ch Robinson follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.59, and Air Transport Se rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.30.

