Shares of United Fire Grou Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (UFCS, NAVG, UIHC, ACGL, THG)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

United Fire Grou ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 162.7%. Navigators Group is next with a projected earnings growth of 154.7%. United Insurance ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 117.7%.

Arch Capital Grp follows with a projected earnings growth of 98.3%, and Hanover Insuranc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 78.2%.

