Shares of Unisys Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (UIS , IBM , CTSH , DOX , TDC )

Below are the top five companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS ) ranks first with a gain of 7.77%; Ibm (NYSE:IBM ) ranks second with a gain of 4.96%; and Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH ) ranks third with a gain of 4.84%.

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX ) follows with a gain of 3.12% and Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.44%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Unisys Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Unisys Corp in search of a potential trend change.