Shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Diversified Support Services Industry (UNF, VSEC, VVI, CTAS, MATW)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks highest with a sales per share of $81.44. Following is Vse Corp with a sales per share of $68.22. Viad Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $62.39.
Cintas Corp follows with a sales per share of $59.79, and Matthews Intl-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $49.08.
