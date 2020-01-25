Shares of Under Armo-C Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (UA, LULU, COLM, VRA, VFC)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Under Armo-C ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.1%. Following is Lululemon Ath with a forward earnings yield of 1.3%. Columbia Sportsw ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%.

Vera Bradley Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%, and Vf Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Vf Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Vf Corp in search of a potential trend change.