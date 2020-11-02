Shares of Under Armo-C Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (UA)

Under Armo-C's stock is down 16.1% to $15.22 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 2.8 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Under Armo-C and will alert subscribers who have UA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Under Armo-C has traded in a range of $15.05 to $24.55 and is now at $18.15, 21% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.