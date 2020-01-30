Shares of Ultragenyx Pharm Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Biotechnology Industry (RARE, EBS, PBYI, FPRX, INCY)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Ultragenyx Pharm ranks highest with a EPS growth of 68,301.9%. Following is Emergent Biosolu with a EPS growth of 26,582.5%. Puma Biotechnolo ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 16,451.6%.
Five Prime Thera follows with a EPS growth of 12,753.2%, and Incyte Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 9,137.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ultragenyx Pharm on December 3rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Ultragenyx Pharm have risen 34.9%. We continue to monitor Ultragenyx Pharm for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest eps growth ultragenyx pharm emergent biosolu puma biotechnolo five prime thera incyte corp