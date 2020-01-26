Shares of Ultra Clean Hold Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (UCTT, AEIS, AMAT, AMKR, MKSI)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ultra Clean Hold ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 9.8%. Adv Energy Inds is next with a an earnings yield of 7.6%. Applied Material ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.9%.

Amkor Tech Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Mks Instruments rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.

