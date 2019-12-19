Shares of Ugi Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry (UGI, NJR, WGL, CPK, ATO)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Ugi Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is New Jersey Res with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Chesapeake Util follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Atmos Energy rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

