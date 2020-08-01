Shares of Ufp Technologies Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, AVY, SON, BMS, SEE)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a an RPE of $193,000. Following is Avery Dennison with a an RPE of $227,000. Sonoco Products ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $246,000.
Bemis Co follows with a an RPE of $247,000, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $304,000.
