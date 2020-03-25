Shares of Ufp Technologies Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, BMS, AVY, GPK, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%. Bemis Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%. Avery Dennison ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%.

Graphic Packagin follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.5%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sonoco Products on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.73. Since that call, shares of Sonoco Products have fallen 36.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.