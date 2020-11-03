Shares of Ufp Technologies Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, BMS, AVY, GPK, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ufp Technologies ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 35.59. Bemis Co is next with a a P/E ratio of 23.65. Avery Dennison ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 22.02.

Graphic Packagin follows with a a P/E ratio of 20.06, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 16.61.

