Shares of Twitter Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (TWTR , GOOGL , GOOG , ALRM , ZG )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.86%; Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL ) ranks second with a gain of 2.02%; and Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.98%.

Alarm.Com Holdin (NASDAQ:ALRM ) follows with a gain of 1.75% and Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.60%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zillow Group I-A on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.74. Since that recommendation, shares of Zillow Group I-A have risen 45.6%. We continue to monitor Zillow Group I-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.