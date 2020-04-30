Shares of Twitter Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (TWTR)

Shares of Twitter Inc are trading down 4.9% to $29.58 today on above average volume. Approximately 26.1 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 23.2 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Twitter Inc has traded in a range of $20.00 to $45.85 and is now at $29.81, 49% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.