Shares of Tutor Perini Cor Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Construction & Engineering Industry (TPC, DY, GVA, FLR, CBI)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Tutor Perini Cor ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 16.0%. Following is Dycom Inds with a forward earnings yield of 12.7%. Granite Constr ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%.

Fluor Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 11.7%, and Chicago Bridge & rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 10.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tutor Perini Cor on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.25. Since that call, shares of Tutor Perini Cor have fallen 25.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.