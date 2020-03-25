Shares of Ttm Technologies Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (TTMI, JBL, MEI, SANM, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ttm Technologies ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.40. Jabil Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.11. Methode Elec ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.14.

Sanmina Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.13, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.89.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Benchmark Electr on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.45. Since that call, shares of Benchmark Electr have fallen 47.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.