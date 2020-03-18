Shares of Truecar Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Internet Software & Services Industry (TRUE, ANGI, BV, MB, NEWR)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Truecar Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.02. Following is Angie'S List Inc with a FCF per share of $0.03. Bazaarvoice Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07.

Mindbody Inc-A follows with a FCF per share of $0.10, and New Relic Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.17.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Relic Inc on February 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $64.21. Since that call, shares of New Relic Inc have fallen 41.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.