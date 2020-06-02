Shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TROX, KOP, OLN, CBT, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.0. Koppers Holdings is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4. Olin Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9.

Cabot Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7.

