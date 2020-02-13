Shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TROX, KOP, TSE, OLN, LYB)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.70. Following is Koppers Holdings with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.41. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.28.
Olin Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.18, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.89.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tronox Ltd-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have TROX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio tronox ltd-cl a koppers holdings trinseo sa olin corp lyondellbasell-a