Shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TROX, KOP, TSE, OLN, LYB)

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:37am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.70. Following is Koppers Holdings with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.41. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.28.

Olin Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.18, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.89.

