Shares of Triumph Bancorp Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Regional Banks Industry (TBK, CHMG, KEY, FFNW, SIVB)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Triumph Bancorp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 82.7%. Chemung Finl Crp is next with a projected earnings growth of 69.9%. Keycorp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 68.5%.

First Financial follows with a projected earnings growth of 66.6%, and Svb Financial Gr rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 66.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Svb Financial Gr. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Svb Financial Gr in search of a potential trend change.