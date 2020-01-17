Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Managed Health Care Industry (GTS, MGLN, CNC, ANTM, CI)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.44. Following is Magellan Health with a a price to book ratio of 1.46. Centene Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.53.

Anthem Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.89, and Cigna Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.61.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cigna Corp and will alert subscribers who have CI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.