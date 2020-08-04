Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Managed Health Care Industry (GTS, MGLN, CNC, CI, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.0%. Following is Magellan Health with a forward earnings yield of 12.4%. Centene Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.5%.

Cigna Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.2%, and Anthem Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.6%.

