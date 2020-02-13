Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (TRIP)

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 1.9% to $29.88. About 1.8 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.5 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tripadvisor Inc have traded between a low of $27.12 and a high of $60.70 and are now at $30.45, which is 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.