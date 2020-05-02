MySmarTrend
Shares of Trinseo Sa Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TSE, LYB, KOP, WLK, CBT)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Trinseo Sa ranks highest with a sales per share of $102.21. Lyondellbasell-A is next with a sales per share of $90.43. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a sales per share of $73.80.

Westlake Chemica follows with a sales per share of $63.77, and Cabot Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $47.73.

