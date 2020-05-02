Shares of Trinseo Sa Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TSE, LYB, KOP, WLK, CBT)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Trinseo Sa ranks highest with a sales per share of $102.21. Lyondellbasell-A is next with a sales per share of $90.43. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a sales per share of $73.80.

Westlake Chemica follows with a sales per share of $63.77, and Cabot Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $47.73.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Trinseo Sa and will alert subscribers who have TSE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.