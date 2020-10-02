Shares of Trinseo Sa Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TSE, KRO, WLK, LYB, OLN)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Trinseo Sa ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 30.7%. Kronos Worldwide is next with a forward earnings yield of 26.2%. Westlake Chemica ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.4%.

Lyondellbasell-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 13.6%, and Olin Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 12.2%.

