Shares of Trinet Group Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (TNET, WAGE, KELYA, GPX, RHI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Trinet Group Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 306.5%. Wageworks is next with a EPS growth of 388.7%. Kelly Services-A ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 714.3%.

Gp Strategies follows with a EPS growth of 769.2%, and Robert Half Intl rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,555.4%.

