Shares of Tredegar Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TG, KRO, TSE, OLN, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Tredegar Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.7. Kronos Worldwide is next with a a beta of 1.6. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.

Olin Corp follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

