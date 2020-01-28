Shares of Tredegar Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TG, KRO, TSE, OLN, TREC)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Tredegar Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.7. Kronos Worldwide is next with a a beta of 1.6. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.
Olin Corp follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trecora Resource on August 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.74. Since that call, shares of Trecora Resource have fallen 18.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
