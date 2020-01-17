Shares of Trecora Resource Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TREC, OLN, TROX, WLK, KRO)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Trecora Resource ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.95. Olin Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.05. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.78.

Westlake Chemica follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.80, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.80.

