Shares of Torchmark Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (TMK, PRI, PFG, AFL, PRU)
Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Torchmark Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 2,828.6%. Primerica Inc is next with a ROE of 2,704.1%. Principal Finl ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,068.7%.
Aflac Inc follows with a ROE of 2,015.4%, and Prudentl Finl rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,583.5%.
