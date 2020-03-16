Shares of Tjx Cos Inc Are Down on Strong Volume (TJX)

Shares of Tjx Cos Inc are trading down 0.0% to $51.57 today on above average volume. Approximately 11.3 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 7.0 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tjx Cos Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tjx Cos Inc in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Tjx Cos Inchas traded in a range of $45.83 to $64.95 and are now at $51.57. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.