Shares of Tivo Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, SYMC, RUBI, ORCL, CVLT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.56. Symantec Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.99. Rubicon Project ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.71.

Oracle Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.75, and Commvault System rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 5.10.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Commvault System and will alert subscribers who have CVLT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.