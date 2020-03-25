Shares of Tivo Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, PRGS, SYMC, ORCL, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.16. Following is Progress Softwar with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.40. Symantec Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.63.

Oracle Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.01, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.39.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Progress Softwar on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.17. Since that call, shares of Progress Softwar have fallen 31.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.