Shares of Tivo Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, PRGS, SYMC, ORCL, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Tivo Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 17.2%. Progress Softwar is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%. Symantec Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

Oracle Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.0%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $107.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Vmware Inc-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.