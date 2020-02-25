Shares of Titan Intl Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, AGCO, DE, LNN, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.08. Following is Agco Corp with a a price to sales ratio of 0.61. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.78.

Lindsay Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.05, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.41.

