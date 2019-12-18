Shares of Titan Intl Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, AGCO, LNN, DE, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.61. Agco Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.02. Lindsay Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.76.

Deere & Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 6.08, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 14.82.

