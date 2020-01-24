Shares of Titan Intl Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, DE, AGCO, LNN, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.23. Following is Deere & Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.10. Agco Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.22.

Lindsay Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.18, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.24.

