Shares of Titan Intl Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TWI, AGCO, DE, LNN, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Titan Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.49. Following is Agco Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.20. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.63.

Lindsay Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.84, and Toro Co rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.23.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Titan Intl Inc and will alert subscribers who have TWI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.