Shares of Timkensteel Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Steel Industry (TMST, AP, ZEUS, NUE, SCHN)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:25am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest sales growth.

Timkensteel ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,286.9%. Following is Ampco-Pittsburgh with a sales growth of 3,029.4%. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,611.8%.

Nucor Corp follows with a sales growth of 2,495.2%, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,477.2%.

