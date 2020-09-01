Shares of Timkensteel Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Steel Industry (TMST, AP, ZEUS, NUE, SCHN)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest sales growth.
Timkensteel ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,286.9%. Following is Ampco-Pittsburgh with a sales growth of 3,029.4%. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,611.8%.
Nucor Corp follows with a sales growth of 2,495.2%, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,477.2%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Schnitzer Steel and will alert subscribers who have SCHN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales growth timkensteel ampco-pittsburgh olympic steel nucor corp schnitzer steel