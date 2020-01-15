Shares of Tile Shop Hldgs Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (TTS, LL, SHOS, LOW, HD)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Tile Shop Hldgs ranks lowest with a sales per share of $6.63. Following is Lumber Liquidato with a sales per share of $36.62. Sears Hometown A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $59.90.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a sales per share of $81.75, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $87.43.

