Shares of Tier Reit Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Office REITs Industry (TIER, SLG, BXP, BDN, CLI)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Tier Reit Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Sl Green Realty is next with a a beta of 0.9. Boston Propertie ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.
Brandywine Rlty follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Mack-Cali Realty rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
