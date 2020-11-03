Shares of Thor Industries Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (THO , WGO , GM , TSLA , F )

We looked at the Automobile Manufacturers industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO ) ranks first with a gain of 10.61%; Winnebago Inds (NYSE:WGO ) ranks second with a gain of 9.19%; and General Motors C (NYSE:GM ) ranks third with a gain of 7.61%.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA ) follows with a gain of 5.70% and Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.08%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Thor Industries. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Thor Industries in search of a potential trend change.