Shares of Thomson Reuters Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, NDAQ, ICE, MORN, MKTX)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a ROE of 591.2%. Following is Nasdaq Inc with a ROE of 1,337.9%. Intercontinental ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,512.8%.

Morningstar Inc follows with a ROE of 2,039.7%, and Marketaxess rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 3,012.5%.

