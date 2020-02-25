Shares of Thomson Reuters Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, MORN, NDAQ, VALU, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 5.78. Following is Morningstar Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 7.13. Nasdaq Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 7.61.

Value Line Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 8.36, and Factset Research rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 8.87.

