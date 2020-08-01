Shares of Thomson Reuters Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, ICE, CME, NDAQ, VALU)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6. Intercontinental is next with a a current ratio of 1.0. Cme Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.1, and Value Line Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.1.

