Shares of Thomson Reuters Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, MKTX, MSCI, FDS, ICE)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Thomson Reuters ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 68.9%. Following is Marketaxess with a future earnings growth of 22.1%. Msci Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 15.3%.

Factset Research follows with a future earnings growth of 11.8%, and Intercontinental rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 11.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Thomson Reuters. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Thomson Reuters in search of a potential trend change.