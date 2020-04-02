Shares of Thomson Reuters Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, MKTX, MSCI, FDS, ICE)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Thomson Reuters ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 68.9%. Marketaxess is next with a future earnings growth of 22.1%. Msci Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 15.3%.

Factset Research follows with a future earnings growth of 11.8%, and Intercontinental rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 11.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marketaxess on December 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $368.83. Since that call, shares of Marketaxess have fallen 4.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.