Shares of Third Point Rein Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Reinsurance Industry (TPRE, MHLD, RE, RNR, RGA)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Third Point Rein ranks highest with a an RPE of $32.5 million. Following is Maiden Holdings with a an RPE of $13.2 million. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a an RPE of $5.4 million.

Renaissancere follows with a an RPE of $5.3 million, and Reinsurance Grou rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $4.8 million.

