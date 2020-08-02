Shares of Thermon Group Ho Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (THR, AMOT, ROK, WIRE, EMR)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Thermon Group Ho ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 74.3%. Allied Motion Te is next with a EBITDA growth of 25.2%. Rockwell Automat ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 23.7%.

Encore Wire follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.0%, and Emerson Elec Co rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 18.5%.

